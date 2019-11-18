NVIDIA Releasing Reference Design For Stuffing Their GPUs Into Arm Servers
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 18 November 2019 at 08:31 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced from SC19 today in Denver that they are releasing a "reference design" of hardware and software to help in deployments of their graphics processors within Arm-based servers focused on HPC and AI.

This isn't too surprising considering NVIDIA's past forays into ARM-based servers for HPC/AI and it was just a few months ago NVIDIA said they would be supporting CUDA on ARM Linux for HPC servers. NVIDIA has already been supporting their software for ARM-based SoCs for years as well considering their Tegra platform and Linux 4 Tegra (L4T).

This "reference design" or "technology blueprint" is to help vendors "quickly and easily build GPU-accelerated Arm-based servers." This consists of both hardware and software aspects of the design and for a range of workflows / software applications.

Ampere, Fujitsu, and Marvell are among the companies working on new designs for NVIDIA-powered servers.

The rest of the commentary about NVIDIA + Arm HPC server ambitions via this press release.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 435.27.06 Vulkan Linux Driver Has Useful Display Improvements
NVIDIA 390.132 Linux Driver Released For Legacy Fermi Support
NVIDIA Launches Jetson Xavier NX As 70x45mm 10~15 Watt "AI Supercomputer"
NVIDIA 440.31 Linux Driver Adds HDMI 2.1 VRR Support, VP9 Decode, DXVK Fixes
NVIDIA Announces GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER + GTX 1660 SUPER
NVIDIA Extends GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE To Work With Vulkan Apps, Better RAM Reclamation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Continuing To Work On Python 2 Removal