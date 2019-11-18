NVIDIA Releasing Reference Design For Stuffing Their GPUs Into Arm Servers

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced from SC19 today in Denver that they are releasing a "reference design" of hardware and software to help in deployments of their graphics processors within Arm-based servers focused on HPC and AI.
This isn't too surprising considering NVIDIA's past forays into ARM-based servers for HPC/AI and it was just a few months ago NVIDIA said they would be supporting CUDA on ARM Linux for HPC servers. NVIDIA has already been supporting their software for ARM-based SoCs for years as well considering their Tegra platform and Linux 4 Tegra (L4T).
This "reference design" or "technology blueprint" is to help vendors "quickly and easily build GPU-accelerated Arm-based servers." This consists of both hardware and software aspects of the design and for a range of workflows / software applications.
Ampere, Fujitsu, and Marvell are among the companies working on new designs for NVIDIA-powered servers.
The rest of the commentary about NVIDIA + Arm HPC server ambitions via this press release.
