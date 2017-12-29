NVIDIA's New Allocator Library Will Need A Lot Of Work In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 29 December 2017 at 05:37 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
Last week NVIDIA sent out an experimental allocator driver for the Nouveau code-base as well as EXT_external_objects support for Nouveau NVC0 in Mesa. So far though many upstream open-source driver developers are not yet convinced about the current design of this Unix Device Memory Allocation library as a potential replacement to GBM.

Those interested in the technical interrogation now happening, see this mailing list thread where NVIDIA's Miguel Angel Vico has now summed up many of the questions and answers. One of the recurring statements is on NVIDIA supporting DRM format modifiers but a lot of other potential design issues as well.

It will certainly be interesting to see where this leads in 2018. NVIDIA is certainly interested in this approach over trying to support the Generic Buffer Manager and something must be done so they can properly support Wayland. Stay tuned to Phoronix to see how this situation plays out.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
NVIDIA To Stop Offering 32-bit Driver Support
NVIDIA Sends Out Signed Firmware Images For GP108 Pascal GPUs
Struggling Open-Source Support, Pascal Rocking & Other NVIDIA Linux Topics Of 2017
NVIDIA Pushes Out CUDA 9.1 With Compiler Optimizations, Volta Enhancements & More
NVIDIA Launches The TITAN V Graphics Card At $2,999 USD
Popular News
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Blender 2.8 Is Coming In 2018 With Huge Improvements