NVIDIA 396.54.09 Vulkan Driver Released With Transform Feedback, Intel ANV Gets TF Too
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 October 2018 at 10:15 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
Today is certainly a very exciting day in the Vulkan space.

Following the release of Vulkan 1.1.88 that brings initial support for the much anticipated transform feedback support, to help projects like DXVK and VKD3D for mapping Direct3D (or even OpenGL) atop Vulkan, there has been a slew of driver updates.

DXVK already merged its VK_EXT_transform_feedback support. The Valve Linux GPU driver crew also sent out the initial patches wiring up transform feedback support into the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" Mesa driver.

Jason Ekstrand of the Intel ANV driver team sent out their transform feedback patches. He commented, "As far as I know, everything works but it's still all a bit experimental as we don't have very good tests yet. CTS tests are in-progress and we hope to have decent testing soon. We likely won't be landing them in master until we get better testing as the testing is currently really sketchy. However, the basics do work and Nvidia HairWorks now works in Witcher 3 with DXVK."

Jason also wrote a blog post about the transform feedback support and why fundamentally this is "terrible" but is being implemented for helping out the likes of VKD3D, DXVK, and ANGLE.

The RADV and ANV Vulkan driver support for transform feedback should likely be settled and merged in time for the Mesa 18.3 release due out at year's end.

NVIDIA rounding out the main Vulkan driver has released the 396.54.09 driver update. The NVIDIA Vulkan 396.54.09 driver for Linux only mentions VK_EXT_transform_feedback as its sole change. That updated Linux driver build is available from developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK Already Lands Vulkan Transform Feedback Support, RADV Posts Patches
Vulkan 1.1.88 Released With Transform Feedback As A Big Win For VKD3D / DXVK
vRt Aims To Be A Unified Vulkan Ray-Tracing Library
VUDA: A CUDA-Like Runtime API For Vulkan
Vulkan 1.1.87 Released But Not Yet Any Experimental Transform Feedback
DXVK 0.81 Released With Better 32-Bit Performance, Other Optimizations
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware
Some AMD GPUs Affected By A Nasty Power Regression That Snuck Into Linux 4.18 Stable