Today is certainly a very exciting day in the Vulkan space.
Following the release of Vulkan 1.1.88 that brings initial support for the much anticipated transform feedback support, to help projects like DXVK and VKD3D for mapping Direct3D (or even OpenGL) atop Vulkan, there has been a slew of driver updates.
DXVK already merged its VK_EXT_transform_feedback support. The Valve Linux GPU driver crew also sent out the initial patches wiring up transform feedback support into the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" Mesa driver.
Jason Ekstrand of the Intel ANV driver team sent out their transform feedback patches. He commented, "As far as I know, everything works but it's still all a bit experimental as we don't have very good tests yet. CTS tests are in-progress and we hope to have decent testing soon. We likely won't be landing them in master until we get better testing as the testing is currently really sketchy. However, the basics do work and Nvidia HairWorks now works in Witcher 3 with DXVK."
Jason also wrote a blog post about the transform feedback support and why fundamentally this is "terrible" but is being implemented for helping out the likes of VKD3D, DXVK, and ANGLE.
The RADV and ANV Vulkan driver support for transform feedback should likely be settled and merged in time for the Mesa 18.3 release due out at year's end.
NVIDIA rounding out the main Vulkan driver has released the 396.54.09 driver update. The NVIDIA Vulkan 396.54.09 driver for Linux only mentions VK_EXT_transform_feedback as its sole change. That updated Linux driver build is available from developer.nvidia.com.
