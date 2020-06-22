NVIDIA A100 PCIe Accelerator Now Shipping For Servers
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 June 2020 at 06:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
After announcing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture at last month's virtual keynote, beginning today the NVIDIA A100 PCI Express accelerator is now shipping in GPU compute servers.

NVIDIA announced more than 50 A100-powered servers are on the way from their partners at the likes of ASUS, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Gigabyte Server, and others. Some 30 designs should be out this summer and more later in the year.

The NVIDIA A100 PCIe accelerator supports PCI Express 4.0, 40GB of HBM2, 625 TOP for INT8, 312 TFLOPs for FP16, has a 250 Watt TDP, and overall up to 20x faster than its predecessor.

NVIDIA has shared some RAPIDS TPCx-BB benchmark figures. More details on the A100 at NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements
Mainline Linux Kernel Starts Seeing A NVIDIA Tegra X1 Video Input Driver
NVIDIA 440.66.15 Vulkan Linux Driver Offers Up More Fixes
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.3 Supports Profiling KHR Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA Engineer Revives Work On Linux Proactive Memory Compaction
NVIDIA Carmel Support Finally Mainlined In LLVM/Clang
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling