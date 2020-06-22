NVIDIA A100 PCIe Accelerator Now Shipping For Servers

After announcing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture at last month's virtual keynote, beginning today the NVIDIA A100 PCI Express accelerator is now shipping in GPU compute servers.
NVIDIA announced more than 50 A100-powered servers are on the way from their partners at the likes of ASUS, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Gigabyte Server, and others. Some 30 designs should be out this summer and more later in the year.
The NVIDIA A100 PCIe accelerator supports PCI Express 4.0, 40GB of HBM2, 625 TOP for INT8, 312 TFLOPs for FP16, has a 250 Watt TDP, and overall up to 20x faster than its predecessor.
NVIDIA has shared some RAPIDS TPCx-BB benchmark figures. More details on the A100 at NVIDIA.com.
