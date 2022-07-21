NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Pipeline Robustness

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 July 2022 at 04:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA released new Vulkan beta driver builds last night for Linux and Windows users.

The NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux driver has been released, which adds support for the new VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness extension. Vulkan's pipeline robustness extension was introduced last week in Vulkan 1.3.221 and allows for for robust buffer access and other robustness features to be enabled on a per-pipeline stage basis. Due to possible performance issues if enabling the robustness support everywhere due to the extra work involved, VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness allows developers to enable the robustness functionality on specific pipeline stages.

In addition to the NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux driver adding pipeline robustness support, this driver also reverts to using the driver's prior shader disk cache behavior where it remains enabled even if an app/game uses its own pipeline cache. This Vulkan beta also has some fixes around FP16 shader operations and where an optimized graphics pipeline library could end up doing final linking with the wrong shaders.


NVIDIA continues with their frequent Vulkan beta driver releases.


The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux are available for download from developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Improving Linux NUMA Distance Interface To Enhance Performance
NVIDIA 515.49.06 Linux Vulkan Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA 515.57 Linux Driver Released With Fixes, NvFBC Improvements
NVIDIA Lands AV1 VDPAU Hardware Acceleration In FFmpeg
Google's Linux Kernel Build For Stadia Adds NVIDIA Driver Support
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With Open-GPU-Kernel Support, DRM Format Modifiers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation, Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations