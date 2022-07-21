NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Pipeline Robustness
NVIDIA released new Vulkan beta driver builds last night for Linux and Windows users.
The NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux driver has been released, which adds support for the new VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness extension. Vulkan's pipeline robustness extension was introduced last week in Vulkan 1.3.221 and allows for for robust buffer access and other robustness features to be enabled on a per-pipeline stage basis. Due to possible performance issues if enabling the robustness support everywhere due to the extra work involved, VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness allows developers to enable the robustness functionality on specific pipeline stages.
In addition to the NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux driver adding pipeline robustness support, this driver also reverts to using the driver's prior shader disk cache behavior where it remains enabled even if an app/game uses its own pipeline cache. This Vulkan beta also has some fixes around FP16 shader operations and where an optimized graphics pipeline library could end up doing final linking with the wrong shaders.
NVIDIA continues with their frequent Vulkan beta driver releases.
The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux are available for download from developer.nvidia.com.
