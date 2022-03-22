NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux Driver Released With RTX A4000H / RTX A5500 Support, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 March 2022 at 07:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
In addition to a slew of exciting NVIDIA announcements from GTC 2022, released today was a new 510 series Linux driver build.

With today's NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver release being another point release to the 510 series, it isn't particularly exciting but principally about delivering new GPU support and bug fixes to the proprietary driver stack.

The newly-enabled GPUs with the NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver release are the RTX A4000H and RTX A5500 Ampere accelerators.

The bug fixes including addressing display issues, an OpenGL driver issue after suspend/resume cycles or VT switches, and a variety of other bug fixes.

The list of NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver fixes and downloads for this new binary driver build can be found over on NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
VDPAU 1.5 Video Decode Library Released With AV1 Support
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
NVIDIA GeForce FX / 6 / 7 Series GPUs Get Notable Open-Source Driver Improvement In 2022
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0.2
NVIDIA 510.54 Linux Driver Released
NVIDIA VAAPI Driver 0.0.5 Released With AV1 Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
Microsoft Makes The DirectStorage API Officially Available
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts
IO_uring Gets New Features & Speed-Ups With Linux 5.18
AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs
Go 1.18 Released With Generics, Fully Integrated Fuzzing, ~20% Performance Improvements