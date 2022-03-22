NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux Driver Released With RTX A4000H / RTX A5500 Support, Fixes

In addition to a slew of exciting NVIDIA announcements from GTC 2022, released today was a new 510 series Linux driver build.
With today's NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver release being another point release to the 510 series, it isn't particularly exciting but principally about delivering new GPU support and bug fixes to the proprietary driver stack.
The newly-enabled GPUs with the NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver release are the RTX A4000H and RTX A5500 Ampere accelerators.
The bug fixes including addressing display issues, an OpenGL driver issue after suspend/resume cycles or VT switches, and a variety of other bug fixes.
The list of NVIDIA 510.60.02 Linux driver fixes and downloads for this new binary driver build can be found over on NVIDIA.com.
