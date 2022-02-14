NVIDIA 510.54 Linux Driver Released
Two weeks ago NVIDIA released the 510.47.03 Linux driver as their first stable driver in the 510 series. Today that has been succeded by the NVIDIA 510.54 stable update.

The NVIDIA 510 Linux driver brought Vulkan 1.3 support along with many new Vulkan extensions and other improvements. The NVIDIA 510 driver also brought new hardware support like for the GeForce RTX 3050. The new driver series was rounded out by GBM API improvements for bettering its Wayland support.

With the Valentine's Day update to the NVIDIA 510 Linux driver, there isn't much in store. The NVIDIA 510.54 Linux driver has just one listed change and it's a fix: "Fixed a bug that could cause GPU exceptions when minimizing a fullscreen Vulkan application on certain desktops, such as Plasma."


That's it for the changes with the NVIDIA 510.54 Linux driver, which can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com. It's an important bug fix but if you aren't impacted by that issue primarily affecting the KDE Plasma desktop usage, there isn't much of a need to upgrade at this time.
