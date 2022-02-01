NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support, RTX 3050 Compatibility
While it was just yesterday NVIDIA released the 470.103.01 Linux driver, today they have made public the 510.47.03 Linux driver as their first stable version in the NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series.

This is the stabilized version from their prior NVIDIA 510 Linux beta that brought Vulkan dynamic rendering, AV1 VDPAU decode support, and a variety of other updates predominantly driven by Vulkan API improvements. There is also improved GBM API support for what was originally introduced in the 495 driver series.


The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is now officially supported on Linux.


New with today's NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux stable driver is support for the recently launched GeForce RTX 3050, NVIDIA's new $249 USD Ampere GPU that launched last week. Unfortunately I haven't yet been able to get my hands on the GeForce RTX 3050 for Linux benchmarking but we'll see.

The NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux driver also has Linux 5.16 kernel compatibility, nvidia-powerd as a daemon for managing Dynamic Boost on supported systems, various fixes, and officially advertises Vulkan 1.3 support.

Overall the NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series is a nice update to their driver stack with Vulkan 1.3 support and the other Vulkan API additions while also having a good mix of other improvements.

Download this new NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux driver release at NVIDIA.com.
