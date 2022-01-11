NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux Beta Brings Vulkan Dynamic Rendering, AV1 VDPAU Decode & More
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 11 January 2022 at 10:00 AM EST. 9 Comments
NVIDIA --
In addition to announcing the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card this morning, NVIDIA has published their first public beta of the new NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series.

The NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux beta driver is available today with a variety of fixes while a bulk of the updates are on the Vulkan driver side. There is Vulkan dynamic rendering support along with an assortment of other extensions previously only found in NVIDIA's dedicated Vulkan beta builds.

Besides all of the Vulkan updates, also exciting with the NVIDIA 510 series for Linux is adding AV1 decode support to their VDPAU driver to complement the existing NVDEC AV1 support for latest-generation RTX 30 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA's 510 Linux beta also has a ReBAR indicator, updated Linux kernel support, refined GBM API support, and other updates.


The NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux beta can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
9 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3090 Ti
Experimental VA-API Implemented Over NVIDIA's NVDEC - Allows Firefox Video Acceleration
NVIDIA NVDEC Video Decode Support Sent Out For Linux 5.17, Better Power Management
Several Older NVIDIA Tegra Powered Tablets To Be Supported By Linux 5.17
NVIDIA's Open-Source Image Scaling SDK 1.0 Released
NVIDIA 470.62.12 Vulkan Beta Driver For Linux Updates Video Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More