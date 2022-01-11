NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux Beta Brings Vulkan Dynamic Rendering, AV1 VDPAU Decode & More

In addition to announcing the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card this morning, NVIDIA has published their first public beta of the new NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series.The NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux beta driver is available today with a variety of fixes while a bulk of the updates are on the Vulkan driver side. There is Vulkan dynamic rendering support along with an assortment of other extensions previously only found in NVIDIA's dedicated Vulkan beta builds.Besides all of the Vulkan updates, also exciting with the NVIDIA 510 series for Linux is adding AV1 decode support to their VDPAU driver to complement the existing NVDEC AV1 support for latest-generation RTX 30 series graphics cards.NVIDIA's 510 Linux beta also has a ReBAR indicator, updated Linux kernel support, refined GBM API support, and other updates.

The NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux beta can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com