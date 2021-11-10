NVIDIA 470.86 Linux Driver Released With VRR/G-SYNC Fix

While since the end of October there has been NVIDIA 495.44 as the stable 495 series driver beta for Linux users, out today is their v470.86 release for those using that older long-term support branch.
The NVIDIA 495 driver series is being treated as their new feature branch series with GBM API support and other additions while the NVIDIA 470 driver series continues to serve as their production branch version.
Today's NVIDIA 470.86 driver release is a small one adding a new NVIDIA driver installer option and fixing a VRR/G-SYNC regression/. The variable refresh rate regression prevented DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 VRR/G-SYNC compatible monitors from functioning correctly in the VRR mode. This yielded flickering and other problems but should now be cleared up with the NVIDIA 470.86 Linux driver.
The new driver installer option is the "--no-peermem" switch and can be used for not installing the nvidia-peermem kernel module. The NVIDIA peer memory kernel moduule is around GPUDirect RDMA peer memory support. This module when paired with systems having a Mellanox InfiniBand host channel adapter can allow peer-to-peer read/write memory to the NVIDIA GPU video memory. This is for GPU computing scenarios but if you aren't deploying to such servers and not concerned about this peer memory capability, the kernel module can now be skipped over with ease.
The NVIDIA 470.86 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
