NVIDIA 470.76 WSL Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 June 2021 at 03:25 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
While waiting for NVIDIA to publicly launch a beta of their much anticipated 470 Linux driver series, today they issued a new 470.76 release of their WSL "Windows Subsystem for Linux" driver.

Today's NVIDIA 470.76 WSL driver for use on Windows 10 platforms paired with WSL2 allows the nvidia-smi utility to work albeit with limited functionality. There are also performance optimizations for their CUDA driver around memory allocation speed.

The NVIDIA 470.76 WSL driver also has various CUDA bug fixes, correcting an issue that could lead to the NVML libraries not loading, and other corrections. This latest build also now targets the WSL LInux kernel 5.10 series where as previously the WSL kernel was at the 5.4 stage.

This latest NVIDIA WSL driver for those wanting to enjoy NVIDIA GPU acceleration within Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux environment can download the 470.76 release from developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 460.84 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Support
AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution, NVIDIA Announces DLSS For Steam Play
Linux Adding New Thermal Code To Deal With Hot Tegra Devices
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler
NVIDIA 465.31 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3050 Series Laptop Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
GCC Rust Front-End Continues Advancing With Plans To Eventually Upstream
Sailfish OS 4.1 Finally Embracing 64-bit, Android 10 App Support API Level
KDE Plasma 5.22 Faster For NVIDIA + Wayland, More Crash Fixes