While waiting for NVIDIA to publicly launch a beta of their much anticipated 470 Linux driver series, today they issued a new 470.76 release of their WSL "Windows Subsystem for Linux" driver.
Today's NVIDIA 470.76 WSL driver for use on Windows 10 platforms paired with WSL2 allows the nvidia-smi utility to work albeit with limited functionality. There are also performance optimizations for their CUDA driver around memory allocation speed.
The NVIDIA 470.76 WSL driver also has various CUDA bug fixes, correcting an issue that could lead to the NVML libraries not loading, and other corrections. This latest build also now targets the WSL LInux kernel 5.10 series where as previously the WSL kernel was at the 5.4 stage.
This latest NVIDIA WSL driver for those wanting to enjoy NVIDIA GPU acceleration within Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux environment can download the 470.76 release from developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment