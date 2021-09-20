NVIDIA 470.74 Linux Driver Released With Several Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2021 at 09:47 AM EDT.
NVIDIA has released their latest 470 series Linux driver point release.

The NVIDIA 470 series Linux proprietary driver continues to mature with today's 470.74 driver release to kick off a new week.

The NVIDIA 470.74 Linux driver has a fix around high system memory usage for some games with VKD3D-Proton for running Direct3D 12 atop Vulkan. There is also a notable fix to ensure FXAA is disabled for Mozilla Firefox to prevent visual corruption. There is also a Vulkan performance regression fix for rFactor2.
- Fixed a bug that could cause GPU applications to exit when resuming from suspend.
- Fixed a regression which resulted in very-high system memory usage for Direct3D 12 games when run through vkd3d-proton.
- Added an application profile to disable FXAA for Firefox to prevent visual corruption.
- Fixed a Vulkan performance regression that affected rFactor2.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the /proc/driver/nvidia/suspend power management interface to fail to preserve and restore video memory allocations when the NVreg_TemporaryFilePath module parameter for nvidia.ko specified an invalid path.
- Fixed a bug that caused nvidia-drm.ko to crash when loading with DRM-KMS enabled (modeset=1) on Linux v5.14.

Overall it's a nice selection of fixes while waiting for the next NVIDIA Linux feature series to materialize, which may be the one adding the GBM support for further improving the Wayland support, plus we'll see what else NVIDIA has been working on to further enrich their Linux stack.

The NVIDIA 470.74 Linux driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.
