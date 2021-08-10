NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 August 2021 at 01:14 PM EDT. 11 Comments
NVIDIA today released their latest stable driver update in the 470 series for Linux users.

NVIDIA 470.63.01 isn't a big update but comes with two prominent changes: the RTX A2000 is now officially supported and there is VK_KHR_wayland_surface support.

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics card was announced today for low profile and low power professional graphics card needs. The A2000 mid-range graphics card has 3,328 CUDA cores, 104 tensor cores, 8GB of video memory, and a 70 Watt TDP. The card is expected to begin shipping in October at $450 USD. The RTX A2000 is rated for 8 TFLOPS of single precision compute and 63.9 TFLOPS tensor performance rating.

The other exciting element of this stable driver update is VK_KHR_wayland_surface finally being supported by the NVIDIA proprietary driver. This extension is used for creating a Vulkan surface object that is backed by a Wayland surface while also being able to query support for rendering to a Wayland compositor. This goes along with other recent NVIDIA Wayland Linux driver work.

Rounding out this small but important stable driver update is a Vulkan driver performance regression fix for rFactor2.

This new NVIDIA 470 series Linux driver update can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
