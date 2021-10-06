NVIDIA 470.62.05 Beta Brings Vulkan Video Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 October 2021 at 07:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA today published their newest Vulkan beta driver update for Windows and Linux with some new extension support plus Vulkan Video enhancements.

Following yesterday's Vulkan 1.2.195 spec release, VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 and VK_KHR_maintenance4 are now supported. Those are some subtle but important extensions moving forward.

On the Vulkan video support front, NVIDIA's KHR_video_queue implementation now properly supports VK_QUERY_TYPE_RESULT_STATUS_ONLY queries. Additionally, the KHR_video_decode_queue with NVIDIA's driver now supports out-of-order parallel command buffer recording for video decode operations.

The NVIDIA 470.62.05 Vulkan beta driver for Linux (and NVIDIA 472.33 for Windows) also has several Vulkan fixes.

More details and downloads for the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers at developer.nvidia.com. NVIDIA meanwhile should be introducing their beta driver for their next major driver series quite soon and is expected to have some exciting additions.
