NVIDIA 470.103.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX 2050 / MX 570 / MX 550 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 31 January 2022 at 01:19 PM EST. 2 Comments
While we are awaiting the stable debut of the new NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series, NVIDIA's long-lived 470 series driver production branch has been updated.

Today's NVIDIA 470.103.01 Linux driver release brings support for the new mobile GPUs of the GeForce RTX 2050, MX 570, and MX 550 graphics processors.

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 2050 / MX 550 / MX 570 in December and will be appearing in laptops throughout the course of this year. The GeForce RTX 2050 contrary to being part of the RTX 2000 series is actually an Ampere GPU, but its specs are rather low and not all that impressive. The MX550 is a Turing laptop GPU and the MX570 at least is an Ampere part.


Aside from the NVIDIA 470.103.01 Linux driver supporting these newest GeForce notebook GPUs, there aren't any other listed changes. This new NVIDIA Linux production driver release can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
