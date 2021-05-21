NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 May 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 9 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA Linux users have been looking forward to the upcoming 470 driver series for better Wayland support but for those running GeForce GTX 600/700 series graphics cards, it will mean the end of the line for new feature driver releases with their proprietary driver stack.

Updated CUDA documentation has revealed that the R470 driver series will be the last supporting NVIDIA Kepler GPUs, which for consumer cards is the once impressive GeForce GTX 600 and GTX 700 series.


The NVIDIA 470 series driver will be the last supporting Kepler GPUs while driver releases post-470 will only have Maxwell GPU support and newer.


This does mean that the NVIDIA 470 series will be a long-term driver support branch where it will be maintained with new kernel support, operating system compatibility, and bug fixes for a period of about three years. So those with Kepler era GPUs still have at least a few more years of driver maintenance releases to go before losing out on the proprietary Linux driver support.

The open-source Nouveau driver stack does support GTX 600/700 Kepler series and is in fact the best currently supported by Nouveau... At least there is manual re-clocking with the ability to hit the target clock frequencies of the graphics cards and good performance while not requiring any signed microcode/firmware. It's Maxwell and newer where the Nouveau support is in bad shape due to being bound to boot clock speeds and the signed firmware challenges. But that Kepler Nouveau support is still manual re-clocking, the OpenGL driver support is not as mature as the proprietary driver, etc. Hopefully by the time the NVIDIA 470 series is end-of-life, Nouveau will finally have better open-source support for these GPUs.

The NVIDIA 470 driver series should be introduced in the coming weeks.
9 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 465.31 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3050 Series Laptop Support
NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released With New Laptop GPU Support, Bug Fixes
NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
NVIDIA 465.27 Linux Driver Brings Expanded Laptop GPU Support
NVIDIA CUDA 11.3 Released - Previews Better Python Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
Core Scheduling Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 5.14 To Avoid Disabling SMT/HT
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
Linux 5.14 To Bring SimpleDRM Driver, VC4 HDR, Marks More AGP Code As Legacy