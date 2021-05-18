While last week the NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver was released with adding support for the RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, today the NVIDIA 465.31 Linux driver debuted for officially bringing these new Ampere GPUs to this newer driver branch.
Today's NVIDIA 465.31 Linux driver officially supports the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop graphics processors. Additionally, there is a bug fix around AddressSanitizer reporting an issue with the NVIDIA OpenGL and Vulkan libraries.
It's a mundane driver update with no other changes mentioned but for those wanting it they can find this driver at NVIDIA.com.
