NVIDIA 460.84 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 3 June 2021 at 09:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has now published the 460.84 Linux driver as the latest in their long-lived 460 driver series.

The only listed change with the NVIDIA 460.84 driver release today is support for the newly released GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. See our GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Linux review for benchmarks of this new Ampere graphics card.


I've been running my launch-day GeForce RTX 3080 Ti testing with the NVIDIA 465.31 public driver, which has been working just fine with the 3080 Ti albeit is just listed as a "NVIDIA Device" but otherwise working fine across OpenGL, Vulkan, and compute on Linux.

Download the 460.84 Linux proprietary driver from NVIDIA.com.
