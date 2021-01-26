NVIDIA 460.39 Linux Driver Brings RTX 30 Laptop Enablement, Improved 5.10+ Kernel Support
NVIDIA has released 460.39 as their latest stable Linux proprietary graphics driver build.

With this latest NVIDIA 460 series driver is support now for the RTX 3060 / RTX 3070 / RTX 3080 laptop GPUs as well as for the low-end GeForce GT 1010.

Enhancing the support for recent Linux 5.10+ kernels is restoring run-time power management support, S0ix system suspend, and other power management related behavior.

There are also several bug fixes with the NVIDIA 460.39 Linux driver release.

More details on the NVIDIA 460.39 binary driver for Linux systems via NVIDIA.com.

Yesterday NVIDIA also released their latest Vulkan beta driver bringing it in line with the new extensions of Vulkan 1.2.168.
