NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver Has Ray-Tracing, Many Other Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 15 December 2020 at 09:37 AM EST. 8 Comments
NVIDIA --
Timed with the expanded Vulkan ray-tracing resources available today, NVIDIA has released their first Linux driver beta in the R460 series as the eventual successor to the current 455.xx series.

The NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux beta driver out this morning has full support for the Khronos-ratified ray-tracing extensions, support for the NVIDIA RTX A6000 series GPUs, support for Reverse PRIME Bypass as a new optimization for multi-GPU systems, other new Vulkan extensions, the OpenGL/Vulkan shader disk cache default size has been increased, initial support for S0ix-based suspend-to-idle, other optimizations, and a number of different fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 460.27.04 beta driver for Linux via NVIDIA.com. It's quite a hearty update to end out the year and will be around with some fresh NVIDIA Linux benchmarks shortly.
8 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
NVIDIA Releases Beta Driver With Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing Support
NVIDIA Is Working On Vulkan Support With RDMA Memory
NVIDIA 455.38 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3070 Support, AMD SME Compatibility
NVIDIA Ships Vulkan Driver Beta With Fragment Shading Rate Control
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While