NVIDIA 455.28 Released As Stable Linux Driver For RTX 3080/3090
7 October 2020
Last month marked the release of the 455.23.04 beta driver for NVIDIA Linux users in providing support for the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. The NVIDIA 455.28 Linux driver is out today as their first official 455 series release and also stable RTX 3080/3090 Ampere support.

On top of the NVIDIA 455 series supporting the Ampere RTX 30 series, the driver series for Linux users also adds VDPAU VP9 10/12-bit support, improved base mosaic support, support for the NVIDIA NGX updater, Vulkan additions, and more.

Out today is the NVIDIA 455.28 Linux driver that has these changes from the prior beta plus a few more fixes in rounding up the driver as the NVIDIA 455.28 release.

The NVIDIA 455.28 stable Linux driver is available from NVIDIA.com.

Yesterday our initial GeForce RTX 3080 Linux GPU compute benchmarks were published while the Linux gaming results will be out in a few days.
