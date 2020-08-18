The NVIDIA 450.66 Linux driver has fixed triple buffering support of Vulkan X11 swapchains when applications are syncing to vblank. The rest of the official work in this stable driver update are expanding their GPU support.
In particular, the NVIDIA 450.66 Linux driver supports a number of EZIO and Matrox graphics cards that rely on NVIDIA GPUs. These cards from EIZO now supported include the Quadro-based MED-XN31LP, MED-XN50LP, MED-XN51LP, MED-XN70, MED-XN71, MED-XN72, MED-XN90, MED-XN91, and MED-XN92.
The NVIDIA-powered Matrox D-Series D1480 and D1450 are also now supported by this Linux driver.
More details on today's Linux driver update via NVIDIA.com.