NVIDIA 440.66.15 Vulkan Linux Driver Offers Up More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 26 May 2020 at 03:27 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has been quite aggressive recently with their new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux with today marking another such release.

NVIDIA over the course of May is now on their third Vulkan beta series after the prior two added new Vulkan extensions and different fixes, including improvements to their KHR ray-tracing support. Today's release is focused squarely on delivering more fixes to users/developers.

The fixes in today's NVIDIA 440.66.15 Vulkan beta include:

Fixed 16-bit SMin/SMax
CPU performance improvements for VkFence creation and usage [Linux]
Fixed a bug where vkUpdateDescriptorSetWithTemplate would ignore the stride parameter for some VkDescriptorType values
Fixed an issue with the Optimus layer selecting the iGPU when there was an application profile with Auto-select as the preferred graphics processor [Windows]
Fixed layout of compute shader shared memory that may have resulted in a compiler crash
Fixed a bug where vkCreateSampler would fail with no borderColor data, even though it wasn't needed
Fixed a compiler issue processing image operation with extra unused coordinate operand components
Fixed writing to dynamically indexed vec2 and vec3 fragment color outputs

The CPU performance improvements are welcome as are the other fixes. Downloads and more details at developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.3 Supports Profiling KHR Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA Engineer Revives Work On Linux Proactive Memory Compaction
NVIDIA Carmel Support Finally Mainlined In LLVM/Clang
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
NVIDIA 440.66.11 Linux Driver Fixes Annoying Bugs With PRIME Sync
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size