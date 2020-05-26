NVIDIA has been quite aggressive recently with their new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux with today marking another such release.
NVIDIA over the course of May is now on their third Vulkan beta series after the prior two added new Vulkan extensions and different fixes, including improvements to their KHR ray-tracing support. Today's release is focused squarely on delivering more fixes to users/developers.
The fixes in today's NVIDIA 440.66.15 Vulkan beta include:
Fixed 16-bit SMin/SMax
CPU performance improvements for VkFence creation and usage [Linux]
Fixed a bug where vkUpdateDescriptorSetWithTemplate would ignore the stride parameter for some VkDescriptorType values
Fixed an issue with the Optimus layer selecting the iGPU when there was an application profile with Auto-select as the preferred graphics processor [Windows]
Fixed layout of compute shader shared memory that may have resulted in a compiler crash
Fixed a bug where vkCreateSampler would fail with no borderColor data, even though it wasn't needed
Fixed a compiler issue processing image operation with extra unused coordinate operand components
Fixed writing to dynamically indexed vec2 and vec3 fragment color outputs
The CPU performance improvements are welcome as are the other fixes. Downloads and more details at developer.nvidia.com.
