NVIDIA 440.66.11 Linux Driver Fixes Annoying Bugs With PRIME Sync
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 24 April 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT. 3 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has released their latest weekly-ish beta update to their Vulkan Linux driver.

With today's NVIDIA 440.66.11 beta driver, several synchronization bugs have been addressed with PRIME Sync configurations, namely multi-GPU/Optimus laptops. The synchronization bugs could lead to momentary lock-ups of the X.Org Server when moving/resizing/focusing not only Vulkan windows but also OpenGL too.

Those PRIME Sync issues are now cleared up with the 440.66.11 beta driver for those making use of PRIME with this proprietary driver stack. PRIME Sync is the NVIDIA effort for properly syncing of buffers between GPUs/drivers to avoid artifact issues otherwise but for some users there have been lingering problems like what has been addressed by today's update.

Plus this 440.66.11 Linux driver update also lands a fix around a bug causing horizontal lines to corrupt full-screen Vulkan applications/games on Linux.

This updated NVIDIA Vulkan Linux beta in time for weekend gamers can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
