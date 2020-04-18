NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 18 April 2020 at 04:09 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA today issued new beta builds of their Vulkan drivers for Linux and Windows.

With the NVIDIA 440.66.09 driver (and 442.98 on the Windows side) there is now support for more acceleration structure vertex formats as part of their ray-tracing support. The rest of the changes in this weekend update are different fixes, including a number of fixes related to the new Vulkan ray-tracing support. These include fixes for multi-GPU setups, potential memory issues, ray-tracing query problems, and other items. As such, this NVIDIA 440.66.09 beta driver is primarily geared for those with newer GeForce RTX GPUs having the ray-tracing capabilities.

More details and download links for the new Vulkan driver betas via developer.nvidia.com.
