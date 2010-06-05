NVIDIA 440.59 Linux Driver Brings DP MST Audio, PRIME Sync For Linux 5.4+
NVIDIA has kicked off February by releasing the 440.59 Linux driver as their newest stable driver.

While another stable update in the 440 driver series, this 440.59 driver release has more changes than usual for such a late-stage stable series update. The NVIDIA 440.59 driver now has DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) audio support in conjunction with Linux 5.5+, various other display fixes, a DXVK bug fix over shader compilation being stuck in an infinite loop, PRIME Synchronization is advertised as new though we've seen it in early 440 series releases, and more.
- Disabled frame rate limiting for configurations without active displays when HardDPMS is enabled.
- Restricted the maximum number of GPU Screens to one GPU Screen per GPU device, to prevent X from crashing when more than one GPU Screen is configured for a single GPU device.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash while exiting DPMS with HardDPMS enabled.
- Added a default filename when saving the Display Configuration file in nvidia-settings if an existing configuration file is not detected.
- Added support for audio over DisplayPort Multi-Stream. This support requires Linux kernel version 5.5 or newer.
- Updated the NVIDIA driver to allow NVIDIA High Definition Audio (HDA) controllers to respond to display hotplug events while the HDA is runtime-suspended.
- Fixed a bug that caused DXVK titles to endlessly loop during shader compilation if no OpSource instruction was present.
- Add PRIME Synchronization support for Linux kernel 5.4 and newer.

This new NVIDIA Linux binary driver is available at NVIDIA.com.
