Out today is NVIDIA 440.44 as the latest stable Linux driver update in their new long-lived driver series.
Succeeding the 440.36 and 440.31 stable drivers, the 440.44 release isn't too exciting but at least NVIDIA should be introducing a new beta series shortly.
What there is to find with the NVIDIA 440.44 Linux driver is the Quadro T2000 Max-Q graphics processor being officially supported and __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE environment variable is honored by their Vulkan driver. The __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE environment variable is used for multi-monitor setups to specify a display/connector name to synchronize to for rendering in an effort to eliminate screen tearing. Back in October the GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE for Vulkan support was added to the 435 series but didn't get flipped on in the 440 series seemingly until now.
The few other NVIDIA 440.44 Linux driver changes come down to fixes around tearing on VR HMDs when G-SYNC / G-SYNC Compatible displays are active, a bug that could lead to a kernel crash loading the NVIDIA kernel module over the error handling path, and fixing driver installation on Oracle Linux 7.7.
Download the new release at NVIDIA.com.
