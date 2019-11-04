NVIDIA 440.31 Linux Driver Adds HDMI 2.1 VRR Support, VP9 Decode, DXVK Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 November 2019 at 10:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has rolled out the 440.31 Linux driver today as their first stable update in this new driver branch.

Most of the changes to the NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver were previously introduced with last month's NVIDIA 440.26 beta. Those changes include HDMI 2.1 VRR support for G-SYNC Compatible, parallel GLSL shader linking is enabled by default, support for NVIDIA's new multi-GPU/SLI OpenGL extensions, EGL PRIME render offloading support, VP9 decode support for VDPAU, DXVK fixes for the Saints Row games, HardDPMS enabled by default, and other changes.

One of the new changes with the NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver is now formally supporting the newly-launched GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. Our GTX 1660 SUPER Linux benchmarks are also due out this morning.

The NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver is available from NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Announces GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER + GTX 1660 SUPER
NVIDIA Extends GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE To Work With Vulkan Apps, Better RAM Reclamation
NVIDIA 440.26 Beta Linux Driver Brings HDMI 2.1 VRR, VP9 VDPAU Decode + Much More
NVIDIA Begins Funding Blender Development
NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator - Has Working Open-Source Implementation
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.1 Brings CUDA CUStream Support, Other Encoder Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS