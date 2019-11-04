NVIDIA has rolled out the 440.31 Linux driver today as their first stable update in this new driver branch.
Most of the changes to the NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver were previously introduced with last month's NVIDIA 440.26 beta. Those changes include HDMI 2.1 VRR support for G-SYNC Compatible, parallel GLSL shader linking is enabled by default, support for NVIDIA's new multi-GPU/SLI OpenGL extensions, EGL PRIME render offloading support, VP9 decode support for VDPAU, DXVK fixes for the Saints Row games, HardDPMS enabled by default, and other changes.
One of the new changes with the NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver is now formally supporting the newly-launched GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. Our GTX 1660 SUPER Linux benchmarks are also due out this morning.
The NVIDIA 440.31 Linux driver is available from NVIDIA.com.
