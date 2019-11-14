Released on Wednesday was the NVIDIA 435.27.06 Linux driver as their newest beta build focused on offering better Vulkan driver support.
While the NVIDIA 435.27.06 driver doesn't offer any new Vulkan extensions or landmark new features, it does offer some practical improvements. Catching our eye in particular is the better fullscreen exclusive support handling for non-primary monitors and better G-SYNC support for borderless windows. The other fixes are also quite useful too.
Fixed memory leak after destroying ray tracing pipeline
Improved responsiveness of X11 driver when 'NVIDIA: Wait for channel idle timed out' messages occur
Improved fullscreen exclusive support for non-primary monitors
Improved G-Sync support for borderless windows
Further improvements when system is under low-memory stress
The latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers are always available from developer.nvidia.com.
