NVIDIA Extends GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE To Work With Vulkan Apps, Better RAM Reclamation

NVIDIA on Friday released the 435.27.02 Linux beta driver that features a few Vulkan updates.
First up, the environment variable __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE is now honored by Vulkan applications. This environment variable has been used by the NVIDIA Linux driver for a few years in cases of multi-monitor setups that are not ideal for specifying which display device / output to sync to in a bid to eliminate tearing. This GL_SYNC variable has obviously been focused on OpenGL (there is also a separate one for VDPAU synchronization) while now it works for Vulkan games/programs too.
The NVIDIA 435.27.02 Linux driver also has improved bounds checking and stability, better unused memory reclamation when running under system memory pressure, and general performance improvements.
More details on this new NVIDIA Vulkan beta release at developer.nvidia.com.
