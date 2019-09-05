NVIDIA on Friday released their 435.19.03 Vulkan beta driver as their newest Linux driver update. This Vulkan beta doesn't come with any new extensions this go around but does have some DXVK fixes for helping Linux gamers.
Headlining the NVIDIA 435.19.03 Linux beta are corruption fixes for DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan game titles like Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third. It's also possible other DXVK titles are helped out as well.
There is also a fix in this build for helping with Xid errors when the video memory is full, some allocations will now happen to system memory to avoid X errors.
More details on this NVIDIA Vulkan beta update via developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment