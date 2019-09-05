NVIDIA 435.19.03 Vulkan Linux Driver Brings DXVK Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 7 September 2019 at 07:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA on Friday released their 435.19.03 Vulkan beta driver as their newest Linux driver update. This Vulkan beta doesn't come with any new extensions this go around but does have some DXVK fixes for helping Linux gamers.

Headlining the NVIDIA 435.19.03 Linux beta are corruption fixes for DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan game titles like Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third. It's also possible other DXVK titles are helped out as well.

There is also a fix in this build for helping with Xid errors when the video memory is full, some allocations will now happen to system memory to avoid X errors.

More details on this NVIDIA Vulkan beta update via developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Lands Another New OpenGL Extension In 2019 Around Multi-GPU/SLI
GreenWithEnvy 0.13 Released For Better NVIDIA GPU Overclocking On Linux
NVIDIA 435.21 & 435.19.02 Linux Drivers Released
VDPAU Library 1.3 Switches To Meson Build System, Adds VP9 Video Format Definitions
CUDA 10.1 U2 Adds RHEL8 Support, Nsight Compute Tools For POWER
NVIDIA 435.17 Linux Beta Driver Adds Vulkan + OpenGL PRIME Render Offload
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published