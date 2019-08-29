NVIDIA has promoted their 435.17 Linux driver as their newest short-lived driver release while also issuing a new Vulkan beta driver.
Earlier this month they released the NVIDIA 435.17 Linux driver while today's update to the 435.17 release just makes it their official short-lived branch release. The only mentioned change is fixing a bug that caused the X.Org Server to crash when using HardDPMS functionality.
Update: NVIDIA seems to now have re-released that updated driver as the 435.21 stable driver. That driver carries the changes of the former 435.17 release plus the X.Org Server HardDPMS crash fix.
Separately, the NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver area has out the 435.19.02 driver release as their new Vulkan beta. This new beta driver has mentioned "general performance improvements" compared to the current 435.17 stable driver but without detailing those performance improvements. This beta brings to the driver 8-bit integer support for the Vulkan NV_cooperative_matrix extension.
This NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver is a bit hefty as previously their Vulkan betas were based on the older 418 release branch, so at least now it's re-based on this new Linux (and Windows, 436) driver series.
