NVIDIA 430.50 Linux Driver Brings Color Fix For Pre-Turing GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 12 September 2019 at 06:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While the NVIDIA 435 series is now stable, for those sticking to the previous NVIDIA 430 driver series that is their current "long-lived" driver branch, a new version is available.

NVIDIA 430.50 was released on Wednesday as the latest Linux driver release in this driver series supported for an extended period of time. The only listed change for the NVIDIA 430.50 Linux driver is fixing the display color range handling for pre-Turing GPUs. When limiting the color range via the NVIDIA-Settings GUI, the output pixel values will now be properly clamped to the CTA range.

This updated NVIDIA stable Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com if not available through your distribution's package management system. But for most users, the NVIDIA 435.21 driver is the currently more exciting stable release.
