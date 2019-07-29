NVIDIA 430.40 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2080 SUPER Support, RTX 3000 Max-Q
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 29 July 2019 at 01:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA's Unix/Linux graphics driver team has kicked off a new week by introducing the 430.40 long-lived driver release.

New GPU support with this NVIDIA 430.40 Linux update is handling of the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q graphics. Sadly no RTX SUPER Linux tests still as NVIDIA seems uninterested in Linux tests with these recent SUPER models.

The NVIDIA 430.40 Linux driver also fixes a kernel issue when built with CONFIG_HOTPLUG_CPU and support in the NVIDIA installer for systems that provide their ncurses library with the wide character ABI only.

Overall this is a fairly small Linux driver update with primarily just having new PCI IDs for the latest Turing GPUs. Those wanting to upgrade can do so at NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Posts New OpenGL Extensions For Multi-GPU Rendering
NVIDIA's Graphics Driver Will Run Into Problems With Linux 5.3 On IBM POWER
NVIDIA 430.34 Linux Driver Brings SUPER Support
NVIDIA Open-Sources TensorRT Library Components
NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER GPUs
NVIDIA 418.52.14 Linux Driver Brings Full-Screen Exclusive & Calibrated Timestamps
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support