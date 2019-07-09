NVIDIA today issued the 430.34 Linux driver as their newest update in the 430 stable series.
The NVIDIA 430.34 driver doesn't bring any notable bug fixes but is focused on just providing new product support. This driver also includes the initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER support.
The new hardware officially supported by this Linux driver update are the RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER, Quadro RTX 4000 with Max-Q, and Quadro RTX 5000 with Max-Q. Unfortunately NVIDIA has yet to supply any RTX SUPER cards for testing at Phoronix so not sure on the timing yet for any Linux benchmarks.
This driver update can be found from NVIDIA.com.
