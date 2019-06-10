NVIDIA just released a new stable Linux driver in the 430 long-lived series.
The NVIDIA 430.26 is out to but being another stable point release isn't the most exciting update. There is just one fix mentioned and then just formally supporting a handful of new graphics cards.
The fix in this driver build is audio DisplayPort being broken for some configurations since the NVIDIA 415 series.
The new product support in the NVIDIA 430.26 driver include the Quadro P520, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro T1000, and Quadro T2000.
That's it. Those with the new chips or affected by the DP audio bug can fetch the new Linux driver at NVIDIA.com.
