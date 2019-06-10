NVIDIA Releases 430.26 Linux Driver With New Quadro Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 June 2019 at 06:06 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA just released a new stable Linux driver in the 430 long-lived series.

The NVIDIA 430.26 is out to but being another stable point release isn't the most exciting update. There is just one fix mentioned and then just formally supporting a handful of new graphics cards.

The fix in this driver build is audio DisplayPort being broken for some configurations since the NVIDIA 415 series.

The new product support in the NVIDIA 430.26 driver include the Quadro P520, Quadro RTX 3000, Quadro T1000, and Quadro T2000.

That's it. Those with the new chips or affected by the DP audio bug can fetch the new Linux driver at NVIDIA.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Releases 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver
NVIDIA Releasing Quake II RTX Open-Source In Two Weeks
NVIDIA 418.52.07 Linux Driver Wires In Two More Extensions
NVIDIA 430.14 Linux Driver Improves Vulkan Performance For DiRT 4, Steam Play Games
GeForce GTX 1650 Support Backported To Stable Linux Driver With 418.74 Update
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"