NVIDIA released the 430.14 Linux driver today as their first non-beta driver build in this 430 branch.This new driver builds on the earlier 430.09 beta driver like better VDPAU interoperability while now having some performance optimizations around DiRT 4 that is powered on Linux by Vulkan. There are also various other Vulkan driver improvements to help Steam Play games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.More details and download the driver from NVIDIA.com