NVIDIA 430.09 Linux Driver Brings GTX 1650 Support, Surprising VDPAU Improvements
With today's GeForce GTX 1650 launch, NVIDIA has posted the 430.09 Linux driver as their first in this new driver series.

The GeForce GTX 1650 is now supported by this new NVIDIA Linux driver along with its Max-Q Design and the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Design.

The NVIDIA 430 Linux driver also adds HEVC YUV 4:4:4 decode support to VDPAU, various other VDPAU additions, raised the X.Org Server requirement to version 1.7, adds the GL_NV_vdpau_interop2 extension, and updates the NVIDIA installer to work better on the latest Linux distributions.

GL_NV_vdpau_interop2 is the latest NVIDIA OpenGL extension for sharing of surfaces between VDPAU and OpenGL. It's a bit surprising seeing all of the NVIDIA VDPAU work in this release since lately they've been pushing their cross-platform, CUDA-based Video Codec SDK for video encode/decode. Judging by this latest VDPAU activity, they'll at least be supporting the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix for a while longer.

This latest NVIDIA Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com. I'll have up GTX 1650 Linux benchmarks in the next day or two.
