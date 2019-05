Last month for the GeForce GTX 1650 launch, NVIDIA shipped the 430.09 beta Linux driver , which is the current beta series at the moment. For those looking for GTX 1650 Turing support on a "stable" series, the NVIDIA 418.74 driver is available.NVIDIA 418.74 is the latest stable update for this current "long-lived" branch. Added to this 418.74 update is support for the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Max-Q as well as the Quadro P2200 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. See our GeForce GTX 1650 Linux review and follow-up Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance if you are considering among these lower-end GPUs.In addition to the expanded NVIDIA 418.74 driver support, there is also a minor NVIDIA-Settings update and also better compatibility with the NVIDIA driver installer for the ncurses library used by openSUSE Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. But that's it as far as the official changes go in today's 418.74 build for Linux and FreeBSD systems.