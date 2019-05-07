GeForce GTX 1650 Support Backported To Stable Linux Driver With 418.74 Update
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 7 May 2019 at 03:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Last month for the GeForce GTX 1650 launch, NVIDIA shipped the 430.09 beta Linux driver, which is the current beta series at the moment. For those looking for GTX 1650 Turing support on a "stable" series, the NVIDIA 418.74 driver is available.

NVIDIA 418.74 is the latest stable update for this current "long-lived" branch. Added to this 418.74 update is support for the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Max-Q as well as the Quadro P2200 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. See our GeForce GTX 1650 Linux review and follow-up Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance if you are considering among these lower-end GPUs.

In addition to the expanded NVIDIA 418.74 driver support, there is also a minor NVIDIA-Settings update and also better compatibility with the NVIDIA driver installer for the ncurses library used by openSUSE Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. But that's it as far as the official changes go in today's 418.74 build for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2
NVIDIA Adds Vulkan Support To Nsight Systems
NVIDIA 430.09 Linux Driver Brings GTX 1650 Support, Surprising VDPAU Improvements
NVIDIA Releases The GeForce GTX 1650 At $149 USD, Linux Benchmarks Incoming
NVIDIA 418.52.05 Linux Driver Brings Vulkan Ray-Tracing To Non-RTX GPUs
NVIDIA DXR Ray-Tracing Support For Pascal GPUs Does Include Vulkan Support
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X