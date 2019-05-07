Last month for the GeForce GTX 1650 launch, NVIDIA shipped the 430.09 beta Linux driver, which is the current beta series at the moment. For those looking for GTX 1650 Turing support on a "stable" series, the NVIDIA 418.74 driver is available.
NVIDIA 418.74 is the latest stable update for this current "long-lived" branch. Added to this 418.74 update is support for the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Max-Q as well as the Quadro P2200 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. See our GeForce GTX 1650 Linux review and follow-up Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance if you are considering among these lower-end GPUs.
In addition to the expanded NVIDIA 418.74 driver support, there is also a minor NVIDIA-Settings update and also better compatibility with the NVIDIA driver installer for the ncurses library used by openSUSE Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. But that's it as far as the official changes go in today's 418.74 build for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
