NVIDIA 418.52.14 Linux Driver Brings Full-Screen Exclusive & Calibrated Timestamps
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 July 2019 at 07:34 AM EDT.
NVIDIA released update Vulkan beta drivers on Monday for both Windows and Linux.

The NVIDIA 418.52.14 Linux driver adds support for VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps, VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive, VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation, and VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment. The two later extensions are for new bits added with Vulkan 1.1.113 while the full-screen exclusive and calibrated timestamps are excited to finally see exposed in full by the NVIDIA Vulkan driver. VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive has the potential of helping to improve performance by bypassing system composition (the compositor) during full-screen gaming, but of course does require games/engines to make use of this extension.

On top of the new extensions, there is also support for the latest Linux kernel versions through the upcoming Linux 5.2.

Download at developer.nvidia.com.
