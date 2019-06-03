NVIDIA issued the 418.52.10 Linux beta driver this weekend (and version 425.62 for Windows) that offers their latest Vulkan API support.
The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver code introduces support for VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock, VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps (Windows only), and VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins. There are also known fixes to take care of crashes when changing present modes between swap chains.
The fragment shader interlock and shader SM built-ins extensions are from the new Vulkan 1.1.110 spec update and that aforelinked article outlines the changes.
These NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
