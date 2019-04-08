It's been a while since NVIDIA last issued a new Windows/Linux Vulkan beta driver update but that changed today with gamers and developers on Linux today having access to the 418.52.03 driver build.
New to the NVIDIA Linux 418.52.03 beta driver is support for VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback and VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities.
VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback provides a means of feedback to applications / game engines about the pipeline creation to provide a feedback loop for handling of pipeline caches.
VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities allows a means of querying whether swap chains can be created with the VK_SWAPCHAIN_CREATE_PROTECTED_BIT_KHR flag set. Vulkan previously added these flags for allowing protected memory and protected resources, but those options may not work in all configurations (e.g. only certain display managers or environments), but this extension will indicate whether it can be supported in the given configuration.
That's it as far as the official changes go with this NVIDIA Vulkan beta build on the Linux side. Those wanting to try out this beta driver can fetch it from developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment