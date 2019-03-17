NVIDIA has issued new Vulkan beta drivers leading up to the Game Developers Conference 2019 as well as this next week there being NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) nearby in California.
The only publicly mentioned changes to this weekend's NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux driver update (and 419.62 on the Windows side) is support for the VK_EXT_host_query_reset and VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays extensions.
VK_EXT_host_query_reset was introduced by today's Vulkan 1.1.104 update that allows for resetting queries from the host.
VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays meanwhile was introduced by Vulkan 1.1.102 at the start of March for YCbCr image arrays and that extension was envisioned by NVIDIA developers.
Today's NVIDIA driver update doesn't have the AMD_display_native_hdr, EXT_full_screen_exclusive, or other new extensions to this latest Vulkan spec revision. The latest NVIDIA Vulkan betas can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment