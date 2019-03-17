NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux Driver Brings Host Query Reset & YCbCr Image Arrays
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 March 2019 at 03:17 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has issued new Vulkan beta drivers leading up to the Game Developers Conference 2019 as well as this next week there being NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) nearby in California.

The only publicly mentioned changes to this weekend's NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux driver update (and 419.62 on the Windows side) is support for the VK_EXT_host_query_reset and VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays extensions.

VK_EXT_host_query_reset was introduced by today's Vulkan 1.1.104 update that allows for resetting queries from the host.

VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays meanwhile was introduced by Vulkan 1.1.102 at the start of March for YCbCr image arrays and that extension was envisioned by NVIDIA developers.

Today's NVIDIA driver update doesn't have the AMD_display_native_hdr, EXT_full_screen_exclusive, or other new extensions to this latest Vulkan spec revision. The latest NVIDIA Vulkan betas can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Launches - Linux Benchmarks Coming
NVIDIA Confirms It's Acquiring Mellanox
NVIDIA Kepler Mainline Driver Support Nears Retirement, Starting With Notebook GPUs
NVIDIA Linux 418.42.02 Driver Fixes Vulkan Compiler Crash
NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
VDPAU Library 1.2 Released With HEVC 4:4:4 Support
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Android Q Reaches Public Beta With Improved Privacy, Opus/AV1 Support, ANGLE On Vulkan
A New Effort Trying Again To Mainline Linux Kernel Support For The Lemote Yeeloong