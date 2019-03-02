NVIDIA Linux 418.42.02 Driver Fixes Vulkan Compiler Crash
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 March 2019 at 03:37 PM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA issued new Vulkan beta drivers on Friday with a few fixes on Linux and Windows.

As far as the new NVIDIA 418.42.02 Linux driver build is concerned, there is just a single fix. The only fix worth mentioning is for a bug that could cause their SPIR-V compiler to crash in some Vulkan games, but that's it. It's just a single fix albeit important, compared to the recent NVIDIA 418.31.03 Vulkan beta driver build that brought new extensions and other improvements.

Those wanting to try out this new Vulkan beta driver build can do so via developer.nvidia.com. On the Windows side is also a fix for intermitten crashes on start-up.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
VDPAU Library 1.2 Released With HEVC 4:4:4 Support
CUDA 10.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Lightweight GEMM Library
NVIDIA 390.116 Legacy & 410.104 Long-Lived Linux Drivers Released
NVIDIA 418.43 Stable Linux Driver Released, Includes GTX 1660 Ti Support
GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Launch Today - Supported By The NVIDIA Linux Driver, No Nouveau Yet
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
Raspberry Pi Begins Rolling Out The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Coroutines & Modules Added For C++20
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration