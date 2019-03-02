NVIDIA issued new Vulkan beta drivers on Friday with a few fixes on Linux and Windows.
As far as the new NVIDIA 418.42.02 Linux driver build is concerned, there is just a single fix. The only fix worth mentioning is for a bug that could cause their SPIR-V compiler to crash in some Vulkan games, but that's it. It's just a single fix albeit important, compared to the recent NVIDIA 418.31.03 Vulkan beta driver build that brought new extensions and other improvements.
Those wanting to try out this new Vulkan beta driver build can do so via developer.nvidia.com. On the Windows side is also a fix for intermitten crashes on start-up.
2 Comments