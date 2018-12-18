Just days after the NVIDIA 415.23 Linux driver release that was published to fix 4.20 kernel issues, the NVIDIA 415.25 driver is now available with new product support.
The NVIDIA 415.25 is out today in order to formally introduce support for the new TITAN RTX and Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards, the newest Turing-based products. The TITAN RTX is available beginning today from the NVIDIA store at $2499 USD meanwhile the flagship RTX 8000 card will retail for about $10k USD.
Besides supporting these newest Turing high-end graphics processors, the NVIDIA 415.25 Linux driver also fixes a bug around display issues with some notebook docking stations and a bug causing VK_KHR_external_semaphore_fd operations to fail.
This new NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
