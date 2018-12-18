NVIDIA 415.25 Linux Driver Released With Support For The TITAN RTX & Quadro RTX 8000
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 18 December 2018 at 03:52 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Just days after the NVIDIA 415.23 Linux driver release that was published to fix 4.20 kernel issues, the NVIDIA 415.25 driver is now available with new product support.

The NVIDIA 415.25 is out today in order to formally introduce support for the new TITAN RTX and Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards, the newest Turing-based products. The TITAN RTX is available beginning today from the NVIDIA store at $2499 USD meanwhile the flagship RTX 8000 card will retail for about $10k USD.


Besides supporting these newest Turing high-end graphics processors, the NVIDIA 415.25 Linux driver also fixes a bug around display issues with some notebook docking stations and a bug causing VK_KHR_external_semaphore_fd operations to fail.

This new NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
PGI 18.10 Community Edition Compiler Released For High-Performance Multi-Core CPUs & GPUs
NVIDIA 415.22.01 Vulkan Linux Driver Adds New Improvements & Fixes
NVIDIA Now Shipping The Jetson AGX Xavier Module
NVIDIA 415.23 Driver Fixes Build Issues Against Linux 4.20 Kernel
NVIDIA Tegra X2 & Xavier Get HDMI Audio With Linux 4.21
Blender Lands Support For NVIDIA RTX Turing / CUDA 10
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux