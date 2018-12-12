NVIDIA 415.23 Driver Fixes Build Issues Against Linux 4.20 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 12 December 2018 at 10:48 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
It was just last week NVIDIA released the 415.22 driver while out today is the 415.23 update.

The NVIDIA 415.23 driver was issued just to fix a build issue against the near-final Linux 4.20 kernels. In particular, there has been a build failure around the vm_insert_pfn function that is now worked around when building the NVIDIA proprietary driver's shim against the Linux 4.20 release candidates.

That's it with today's stable update for ensuring this 415 driver series with its RTX Turing support, Vulkan improvements, and more can happily run on this latest kernel code.
