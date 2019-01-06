Just ahead of NVIDIA's expected reveal of new hardware at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), their driver teams have done a Sunday morning drop of new Vulkan beta drivers that match the new functionality offered up by Vulkan 1.1.97.
The NVIDIA 415.22.05 Linux beta driver adds support for the VK_EXT_memory_budget and VK_EXT_buffer_device_address extensions introduced with today's Vulkan 1.1.97 specification update. But the VK_EXT_memory_priority extension for now is Windows-only. The driver also has VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve too but not yet the LunarG-guided VK_EXT_validation_features extension also introduced by today's first Vulkan spec update of 2019.
Today's NVIDIA Vulkan updates also restores support for VK_EXT_pci_bus_info after that extension was fixed up in last month's Vulkan 1.1.96 revision after originally it incorrectly assumed PCI domains to be 16-bit rather than 32-bit.
Last but certainly not least, besides the Vulkan extension fun, the new NVIDIA beta drivers offer better pipeline creation performance when there is a cache hit. The NVIDIA 415.22.05 Linux beta driver as well as the Windows 417.63 driver are available from developer.nvidia.com.
