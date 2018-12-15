NVIDIA 415.22.01 Vulkan Linux Driver Adds New Improvements & Fixes
15 December 2018
NVIDIA rolled out the 417.42 Windows driver and 415.22.01 Linux driver on Friday that feature their very latest Vulkan components.

Improvements to their Vulkan driver with the new NVIDIA 415.22.01 (and 417.42) releases include now exposing two transfer queues for Pascal GPUs and newer, increasing the maximum point size to 2047, and increasing the maximum line width to 64.

There are also fixes with these latest Vulkan beta drivers including for the push-constants demo and an issue with vkCmdDrawIndirectCountKHR/vkCmdDrawIndexedIndirectCountKHR with high counts.

More details on the NVIDIA 415.22.01 Vulkan Linux driver update and downloads via developer.nvidia.com.
