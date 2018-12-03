Adding to NVIDIA's busy Monday morning of announcing the TITAN RTX and open-sourcing PhysX, they also shipped their latest Vulkan beta driver support for Windows and Linux.
It was just last week that the NVIDIA 415.18.02 driver debuted with the latest beta-quality Vulkan support. Today's NVIDIA 415.18.04 driver for Linux systems has just a few more changes on top.
First up, there is a regression fix for the problematic Unity game engine experience on the previous driver. The Unity game support should now be in good shape with the 415.18.04 build.
The only other publicly mentioned change is supporting the new extensions of Vulkan 1.1.95. Those are the VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 and VK_KHR_shader_float_controls extensions that can now be used with NVIDIA GPUs.
The latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
1 Comment