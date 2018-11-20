NVIDIA 415.18 Linux Driver Released: Adds HardDPMS, Fixes Wine Bug & Much More
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 November 2018 at 02:17 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has just released the 415.18 Linux graphics driver as their first stable update in the 415 driver series.

This builds succeeds the recent 415.13 Linux beta. That earlier release had a fix for a possible Wine crash, a new HardDPMS configuration option (causing displays to be put to sleep using a mode-set rather than Display Power Management Signaling), Vulkan and OpenGL fixes, and X.Org Server fixes too.

Today's NVIDIA 415.18 stable driver release incorporates those changes as well as some other extra fixes, including an indicator for the PRIME synchronization state via NVIDIA Settings.

The complete list of changes (mostly fixes) can be found via NVIDIA.com. Sadly it doesn't look like they pulled in all their recent Vulkan beta work, including the transform feedback support, so that is probably waiting for their next feature release stream.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 410.78 Linux Driver Fixes Vulkan Corruption, Adds Quadro RTX 4000 Support
NVIDIA Open-Sources New I2C USB Type-C Turing GPU Driver In Linux 4.20
NVIDIA 415.13 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released With Assorted Improvements
NVIDIA 410.73 Linux Driver Released With Quadro RTX 5000/6000 Support
NVIDIA Developers Express Interest In Helping Out libc++/libstdc++ Parallel Algorithms
NVIDIA 410.66 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2070 Support, Vulkan Ray-Tracing, Etc
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590